Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GWLLY opened at $31.76 on Friday. Great Wall Motor has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

