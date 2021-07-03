Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of GHL opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.15 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 83.55% and a net margin of 13.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In other news, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 6,420 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $102,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,428 shares in the company, valued at $197,605.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

