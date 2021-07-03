Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Short Interest Up 66.7% in June

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of GLRE opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.34. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $9.71.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $146.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

In other news, Director Daniel Roitman acquired 55,000 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $497,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,058.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLRE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

