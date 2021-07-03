Grin 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.99 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, Grin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000708 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $18.95 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,611.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,223.59 or 0.06424436 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $507.45 or 0.01466122 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.37 or 0.00402669 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00163989 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.65 or 0.00620178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.13 or 0.00425087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.79 or 0.00340322 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 77,394,780 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars.

