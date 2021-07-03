GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Short Interest Up 59.0% in June

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the May 31st total of 67,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GVP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GSE Systems by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 204,172 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in GSE Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in GSE Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSE Systems by 108.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 36,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GSE Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSE Systems stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.70. 39,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,393. GSE Systems has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting.

