Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 12,539 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 66.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,215,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $774,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,055,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 573,007 shares in the company, valued at $94,546,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,375 shares of company stock worth $15,506,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $155.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $76.71 and a one year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRSP. Barclays boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

