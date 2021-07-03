Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,239 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

TCF opened at $45.18 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $513.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $3,091,289.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,260,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

