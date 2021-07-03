Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 10,524 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $114.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.15 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $125,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

