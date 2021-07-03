Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 60,039 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $16,020,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 244,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,882,000 after acquiring an additional 55,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

