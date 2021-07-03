Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.75.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $186.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

