Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 100 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in FirstService were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSV. Raymond James downgraded FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $174.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $98.66 and a 1-year high of $177.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

