Hacken Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $32.59 million and $1.23 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00044944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00135143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00169897 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,542.71 or 0.99798419 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,814,090 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars.

