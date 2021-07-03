Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Harmony for the current year have been stable over the past month. Harmony is benefiting from a diverse portfolio of gold development projects. Amidst the pandemic, gold is seen as a safe-haven asset. Also, higher gold prices and reduction in debt levels work in favor of the company. However, the company is exposed to issues such as mine shut downs and labor strikes. Moreover, the company faces tough labor relationship environment. Higher operational and production costs is a concern. Apart from electricity supply concerns, the company has labor issues. These factors are disrupting its operations and resulting in high operational costs. As such, higher production costs are denting margins and weighing on the company’s financial performance.”

HMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Investec cut Harmony Gold Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Harmony Gold Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 347.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,042 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 263,190 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 47.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,354 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 324.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,273,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 973,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 17.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,891 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 60,719 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

