Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.25 price objective on the stock.
HROW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of Harrow Health stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 0.90. Harrow Health has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $11.24.
In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 11,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $93,699.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,065,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after buying an additional 106,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harrow Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,578,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 46,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter worth about $8,483,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 505,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 229,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.
Harrow Health Company Profile
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
