Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.25 price objective on the stock.

HROW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Harrow Health stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 0.90. Harrow Health has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Harrow Health had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 11,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $93,699.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,065,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after buying an additional 106,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harrow Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,578,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 46,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter worth about $8,483,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 505,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 229,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

