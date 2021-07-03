Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives $22.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of HA stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,000 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,359,000 after buying an additional 467,336 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,153,000 after buying an additional 855,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after buying an additional 95,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,939,000 after buying an additional 23,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

