Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 194.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hawkins by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,529 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Hawkins by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 156,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 78,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hawkins by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hawkins by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 64,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hawkins by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 57,279 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HWKN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

HWKN stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $710.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.123 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

