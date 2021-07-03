H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.73.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

