Head-To-Head Contrast: Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) & Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) and Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Orbsat and Tele2 AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Tele2 AB (publ) 0 5 3 0 2.38

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orbsat and Tele2 AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $5.69 million 1.19 -$2.76 million N/A N/A Tele2 AB (publ) $2.89 billion 3.20 $807.47 million $0.57 12.16

Tele2 AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Risk and Volatility

Orbsat has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tele2 AB (publ) has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Tele2 AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.8% of Orbsat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orbsat and Tele2 AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -57.74% -524.89% -123.38% Tele2 AB (publ) 26.89% 23.11% 9.78%

Summary

Tele2 AB (publ) beats Orbsat on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. Its solutions include satellite communications, IoT tracking, and Internet, as well as emergency locator beacons. The company also provides tracking and monitoring solutions using automatic identification system, 2G-5G, push-to-talk, and two-way radio technology; and sells MSS related equipment. In addition, it operates GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that provides cloud-based data visualization and management platform that allow managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time; and a short-term rental service for customers to use equipment for a limited time period. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users to communicate, connect to internet, track and monitor remote assets and lone workers, or request SOS assistance via satellite. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbital Tracking Corp and changed its name to Orbsat Corp. in August 2019. Orbsat Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, Florida.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services. It also provides business-to-business telecommunication services, such as secure and encrypted connections, company-specific mobile network access points, etc.; cloud services comprising voice switching, data center services, business productivity solutions, etc.; and Internet of things solutions, such as connectivity solutions, APN/VPN connections, SIM cards, professional services, and education and training services. It has operations in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Germany. Tele2 AB (publ) was founded in 1993 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

