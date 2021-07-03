Head to Head Review: Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD) versus Its Peers

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRLD) is one of 848 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Prelude Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Prelude Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prelude Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40 Prelude Therapeutics Competitors 4640 17720 39033 769 2.58

Prelude Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $55.80, indicating a potential upside of 100.94%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 49.98%. Given Prelude Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prelude Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.3% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 77.4% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prelude Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prelude Therapeutics N/A -$56.93 million -6.09 Prelude Therapeutics Competitors $1.71 billion $124.22 million -2.32

Prelude Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Prelude Therapeutics. Prelude Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Prelude Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prelude Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Prelude Therapeutics Competitors -2,652.40% -174.35% -28.64%

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas. The company is also developing PRT1419, a potent and selective inhibitor of the anti-apoptotic protein; PRT2527, a potent inhibitor of CDK9 that exhibits high kinome selectivity; PRT-SCA2, which is in preclinical stage for multiple genomically selected cancers; and PRT-K4 that is in preclinical stage for solid tumors. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

