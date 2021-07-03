Head to Head Survey: Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) and The Competition

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE: BRMK) is one of 278 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Broadmark Realty Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Broadmark Realty Capital and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadmark Realty Capital 0 2 1 0 2.33 Broadmark Realty Capital Competitors 3389 13498 13192 312 2.34

Broadmark Realty Capital presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.92%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential downside of 0.21%. Given Broadmark Realty Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Broadmark Realty Capital is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadmark Realty Capital 71.45% 7.97% 7.86% Broadmark Realty Capital Competitors 8.57% -1.61% 0.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Broadmark Realty Capital $122.36 million $90.23 million 14.93 Broadmark Realty Capital Competitors $734.64 million $29.01 million 18.28

Broadmark Realty Capital’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Broadmark Realty Capital. Broadmark Realty Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Broadmark Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Broadmark Realty Capital pays out 118.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 71.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadmark Realty Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadmark Realty Capital’s rivals have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Broadmark Realty Capital rivals beat Broadmark Realty Capital on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

