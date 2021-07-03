Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 593 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,213,000 after acquiring an additional 70,129 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Shares of PNR opened at $68.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

