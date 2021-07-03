Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,433 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

