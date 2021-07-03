Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,687,000 after purchasing an additional 125,035 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. WBI Investments bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 179,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

In other news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 over the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.38.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

