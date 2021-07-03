Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 60 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Amedisys by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Amedisys by 118.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Amedisys by 14.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,972 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $90,550,000 after purchasing an additional 43,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 181.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,725 shares of company stock worth $719,548. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys stock opened at $264.66 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $196.96 and a one year high of $325.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.