Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 282,945 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

