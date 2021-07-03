Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.31. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

HCSG stock opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 249,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,046.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 90,717 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth $368,000.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.