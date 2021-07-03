HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 806,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $18,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in HealthStream by 583.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in HealthStream by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $876.77 million, a P/E ratio of 96.69 and a beta of 0.32. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $28.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

HSTM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

