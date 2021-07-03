Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HEINY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heineken from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. Heineken has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

