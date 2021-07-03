Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Acquires 349,637 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 181.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 542,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 349,637 shares during the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust accounts for about 3.1% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $55,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,939,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 918,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,417,000 after purchasing an additional 355,415 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 168.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,770,000 after purchasing an additional 184,078 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Truist increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Shares of FRT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.86. 377,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,328. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.81%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

