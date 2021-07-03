Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Makes New $12.47 Million Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 665,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.89. 4,630,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,927,145. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KIM shares. UBS Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.32.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

