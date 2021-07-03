Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Up to $32.63

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.63, but opened at $33.98. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $34.11, with a volume of 941 shares traded.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,681,000 after purchasing an additional 624,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,128,000 after buying an additional 542,472 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,562,000 after buying an additional 546,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,267,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 7.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,239,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after buying an additional 82,276 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.