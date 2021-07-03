Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $104.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a hold rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.17.

Get Hess alerts:

NYSE HES opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.27. Hess has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hess will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Hess by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 800,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,275,000 after purchasing an additional 177,551 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hess by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hess by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.