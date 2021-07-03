Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Bought by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 221.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,711 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $13,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.83 and a beta of 2.28. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

