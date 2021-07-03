Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCMLY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.94. 33,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.23. Holcim has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.8493 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

