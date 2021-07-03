Holicity Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HOL)

Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 25,595 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 555% compared to the average daily volume of 3,910 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOL traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.47. 17,624,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,022. Holicity has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Holicity during the fourth quarter worth $10,125,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Holicity during the fourth quarter worth $10,100,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Holicity during the fourth quarter worth $5,055,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Holicity during the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in Holicity during the first quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

