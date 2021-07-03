Homeros Hits Market Capitalization of $28.49 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $28.49 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for $0.0554 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Homeros has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00054174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00018122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.48 or 0.00756352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

