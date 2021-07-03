Honest (HNST) Price Tops $0.0236 on Top Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $21,826.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00045223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00128094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00169047 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,787.85 or 1.00363470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002933 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.