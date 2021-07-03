Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,400 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 213,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,341,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,383,000 after buying an additional 44,512 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 899,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,808,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 876,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,875,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,314,000 after buying an additional 38,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 671,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the period.
NYSE:HMN traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.56. 201,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,064. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.62. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.
Horace Mann Educators Company Profile
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.
