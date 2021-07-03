Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,400 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 213,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,341,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,383,000 after buying an additional 44,512 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 899,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,808,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 876,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,875,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,314,000 after buying an additional 38,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 671,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE:HMN traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.56. 201,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,064. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.62. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.