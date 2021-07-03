Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.34. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.700 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.06. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.