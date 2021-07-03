Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

