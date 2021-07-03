Horizon Investments LLC Buys Shares of 7,138 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in CDW by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 134,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of CDW by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 129,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,060,000 after buying an additional 61,235 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,895 shares of company stock worth $3,036,234. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $176.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.74. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

