Horizon Investments LLC Increases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 240.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 91.77, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.46.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

