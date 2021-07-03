Horizon Investments LLC Increases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Teradyne by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $128.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.07 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

