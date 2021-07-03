Horizon Investments LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $279.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.88. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.82 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total value of $1,727,475.23. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

