Horizon Investments LLC Takes Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $134.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.86.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

