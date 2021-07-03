Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 809.86 ($10.58).

A number of research firms have commented on HWDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 828.40 ($10.82) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 797.33. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 837.60 ($10.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The company has a market cap of £4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 33.40.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

