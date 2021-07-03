Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 330.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,661 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,019 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,369,000 after buying an additional 2,096,211 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,079,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,523,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,761,000 after purchasing an additional 221,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

