Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047,310 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,724 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $16,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBAN opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

