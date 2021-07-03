Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,505,896 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after buying an additional 2,096,211 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,079,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,523,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,761,000 after purchasing an additional 221,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

