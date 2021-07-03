Hyperion (HYN) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperion has a total market cap of $937,845.16 and $6,459.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyperion has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00053643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018007 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.94 or 0.00749661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.07 or 0.07724382 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

HYN is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

